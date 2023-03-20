BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man previously arrested on other charges in the Nathan Millard death investigation now faces new charges, Baton Rouge police say.

On Monday, March 20, Derrick Perkins, 45, was arrested on charges of unlawful disposal of remains, obstruction of justice, simple criminal damage to property and failure to seek assistance.

Perkins was taken into custody and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday on three counts of access to device fraud charges.

Nathan Millard, 42, was last seen in downtown Baton Rouge in February before his disappearance. His body was found on March 6 near Scenic Highway.