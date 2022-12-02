All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday (Dec. 1st) the New Orleans Police Department and U.S. Marshalls arrested Michael Kirton in connection to a shooting turned homicide back in mid-November.

Early Monday (Nov. 14) around 12:00 am, NOPD officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1200 block of North Claiborne Avenue. At the scene, officers found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to the hospital via EMS where one of the male victims later died.

A third victim, a female suffering from a gunshot wound, later arrived at another local hospital.

Through further investigation, the NOPD says it was able to identify Kirton as the perpetrator. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Kirton on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. He was found in Avondale, Louisiana.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Department at 504-658-5300.