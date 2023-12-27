BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Louisiana man was arrested for violating a newly signed law that protects people’s likenesses from deepfakes depicting them in sexual situations.

According to Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office booking records, 32-year-old Rafael Valentine Jordan was arrested on December 1, accused of violating Act 457.

Jordan was booked on two counts of pornography involving juveniles and two counts of unlawful deepfakes. His bond was set at $880,000.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed Act 457, and it went into effect on August 1, 2023. The act protects people from the use of deep fake technology in the creation of sexually explicit videos and images – especially images of minors.

According to the Associated Press, a South Korean man was sentenced to two and a half years for creating more than 300 deepfakes depicting child sex abuse images.

Deepfakes often transform existing source content where one person is swapped for another. They also create entirely original content where someone is represented doing or saying something they didn’t do or say.