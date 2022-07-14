RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – Wilder Garcia, 23, was arrested on Tuesday, July 12, at the conclusion of a month-long search for a missing 14-year-old girl.

The teen girl from Virginia was reported missing on July 8.

On the date of Garcia’s arrest, deputies and detectives were called “to a motel on LA Highway 182 in Raceland,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The mother of the missing girl allegedly received a phone call from the missing girl.

LPSO says the 14-year-old told her mom she was ok and with Garcia.

That phone call played an integral part in the location of Garcia and the teenager.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, “Investigators were able to pinpoint her cell phone location at the motel in Raceland.”

Investigators then searched for and found Garcia and the missing teen.

LPSO says, “Investigators learned the two had been communicating over Facebook Messenger before leaving Virginia together.”

The suspect is accused of having sex with the missing teen at the motel.

Garcia is facing the charges listed below:

Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

The 23-year-old remains behind bars in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex with a bail of $151,000.