BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO) — A suspect has been arrested in Washington Parish, accused of making social media threats to Bogalusa mayor Tyrin Truong.
On Thursday, the Bogalusa Police Department arrested 51-year-old Jason Gavin in connection to a comment made on social media. Police say the comment was made on Facebook last week, reading “Yeah the mayor better watch it because he ain’t too far from Lake Pontchartrain. When he gets off in the evening, he might be taking a little ride.”
When addressing the incident, Truong emphasized that the comment had racial undertones, referencing the bodies of Black men who have historically been dumped in bodies of water after being attacked. The mayor says there is no space in Bogalusa for comments like that.
Gavin was booked into the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office where he has been charged with a single count of cyberstalking
