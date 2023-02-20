SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport booking records show a man was arrested in Shreveport late Saturday after trying to strangle an officer during a traffic stop.

Colby Bracknell, of Grand Cane, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail around 9:40 p.m. Booking records say when law enforcement asked him to step back from the scene he attacked an officer, slamming her into the vehicle.

While officers attempted to arrest him, Bracknell reportedly began choking another officer in an attempt to strangle them.

His bond is not yet set.