Man allegedly doused girlfriend in gasoline, threatened to set her on fire

ELTON, La. (KLFY)– A man is behind bars after police say he poured gasoline on his girlfriend and threatened to set her on fire.

On March 6, deputies with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the 700 block of Third Street in Elton on a complaint that a man had doused gasoline on his girlfriend and in the house, threatening to set both on fire if she didn’t leave.

When deputies arrived, they said they found 50-year-old Thomas Buxton outside the house and smelled gasoline inside.

While deputies were investigating, they say, the girlfriend returned to the house and reported that she had gasoline poured on her by Buxton.

He was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated arson.