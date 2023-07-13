BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man has been arrested in connection to a vehicle fire in Baton Rouge.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said Kshon Ringo, 26, was arrested and charged with simple arson, simple damage to property and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

On July 2, firefighters responded to the 3400 block of Main Street about a car that was on fire. The fire department said a 2008 Jeep Wrangler had been intentionally set on fire and the damage was worth about $3,000.

According to the fire department, investigators learned that the victim had been having trouble with her ex-boyfriend. Ringo was charged as a result of evidence from the investigation.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.