Man accused of opening fire during fight over his girlfriend

EUNICE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of shooing at another man he allegedly discovered with his girlfriend has been charged with attempted manslaughter.

Authorities in Eunice were called to a home Wednesday afternoon, where they found a victim who had been shot in the arm.

Investigators said David Haworth went to the house and saw his girlfriend with the victim. Police said Haworth climbed into the bedroom through a window and began fighting with the other man, eventually shooting him.

Haworth was arrested Thursday on the attempted manslaughter charge and aggravated assault with a firearm. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.