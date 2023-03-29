NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A Natchitoches man has been arrested in New Orleans, accused of setting multiple fires in Louisiana.

On March 17, Billy Ellerbe, Jr. was arrested on several arson charges related to multiple incidents that occurred earlier this year.

Back in January, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry began investigating several roadside and forest fires that were set throughout Natchitoches Parish. We’re told the severity of the flames threatened several homes, wooded areas, and even a cemetery.

Authorities say several arrest warrants had been issued for Ellerbe, however, he reportedly evaded police and left the parish.

Ellerbe was later discovered to be in the New Orleans region where apprehended by U.S. Marshals. He has since been extradited from Orleans Parish back to Natchitoches Parish.

His charges include:

One count of arson by LDAF investigators for multiple fires set on January 27

One count of simple littering

An additional count of arson by NPSO investigators for a fire set on February 10

“Whether the arson is unintentional or deliberate, LDAF’s Forestry Enforcement Division works closely with partner agencies across the state to bring offenders to justice,” said Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M

Ellerbe’s bond for the LDAF charges has been set at $25,000. Details regarding a bond amount for the Natchitoches Parish charges were unavailable.

