Major Louisiana project planned for greenhouse gas storage

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana company is planning a major underground storage project for carbon gas.

The Times-Picayune|The New Orleans Advocate reports that the gas would be stored 10,000 feet deep in a permeable layer of rock beneath a cattle ranch owned by Gulf Coast Sequestration LLC between the Sabine River and Lake Charles.

The company hails the project as an important element in the effort to reduce release of greenhouse gasses, which contribute to climate change.

The company has begun work to get a permit from the Environmental Protection Agency to operate the underground injection facility.

That process that could take a year or more.