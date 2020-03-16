LUS implements safety procedures, suspends service disconnects amid COVID-19 pandemic

LAFAYETTE, La. – In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) has announced they’re implementing procedures for the safety of their customers and employees.

Starting today (Monday) the LUS Customer Service locations at 1875 W. Pinhook Road and 2701 Moss Street will not be open to walk-in customers.

Both locations will have a drop-box available for check or money order payments. LUS strongly suggests that customers do not drop off cash.

The Moss location will have the drive-thru available for customers Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Officials say payments can also be made by mail, online at www.lus.org and by telephone at (337) 291-8280. The Customer Service Call Center will be available to answer any LUS customer questions.

LUS has added that they will temporarily suspend service disconnects for 60 days but will review the situation and may change the time frame as needed.