LSU Vet School wants you to help name a new raptor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine needs your help.

The vet school has a new resident raptor and it needs a name.

There are six names to choose from:

Melvin

Junior

Burreaux

Pip

Paulo

Oscar

The LSU Vet School is giving you the chance to vote through a Venmo donation.

A vote for one of the six names will cost you $1 and you can direct your Venmo donation to @WHL_Raptors.

“Your donation will help support the costs incurred providing medical and supportive care for wildlife treated at the LSU SVM’s Wildlife Hospital of Louisiana,” according to the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.

The last day to vote is Februrary 28.

The new raptor is a Mississippi kite and you can learn more about this type of bird here.