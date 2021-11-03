LSU vet school lab testing pet cats and dogs for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana State University veterinary school’s diagnostic lab is providing free COVID-19 testing for dogs and cats in Louisiana through the end of the year. A news release Wednesday said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is paying for the tests, and the Louisiana Office of Public Health is also a partner.

People who think their pets have been exposed to the coronavirus are asked to have their veterinarian take samples. The Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory will send the veterinarian a free test kit, pay FedEx shipping if that is required, and process the sample for free. Pet owners must complete a questionnaire and possibly talk to an epidemiologist.