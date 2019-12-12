LSU, UL fans beware bowl ticket scams

The #1 LSU Tigers will play #4 Oklahoma in the semi-final for the national championship. The game will be played in the Peach Bowl. As the team prepares for the Sooners, fans are preparing their trips to see the game in Atlanta.

We can all get worked up about our favorite team. It’s important to control your emotions, and don’t act on impulse. And, remember what your parents told you: if the deal you’re getting seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Tickets for LSU vs. Oklahoma in the 2019 Peach bowl are selling from between $168 to $2,500 each on Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster is the official ticket exchange for the game. The game will be played at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta on December 28th. As of today, it is not sold out.



“The thing I would recommend is not be so click happy. Look at it, research it,” said Sharane Gott, CEO/President of the Better Business Bureau Serving Acadiana.

Gott says it’s a good idea to think it through when putting down money for tickets to see your team.



“What happens we get emotional over these games, and we say we want the tickets we want the tickets, and all of a sudden we’re clicking and looking. So, it’s just a good time as always to remind people to be a little cautious,” said Gott.

Gott says trust is the main factor when you buy your bowl game tickets.

So here’s some advice.

*Research the company you’re purchasing tickets from before you make a decision. Go to the Better Business Bureau website or the National Association of Ticket Brokers for some background.

*Pay by credit card. This way there’s a better chance of getting your money back, if you get a raw deal.

*Avoid offers that require you to pay through wire transfers.

*Beware of secondary ticket offers sent to your email.

“Just like flags that can be thrown on the football field, you have to think of the flags that can be thrown on any transaction. Especially, one like this when emotion is so high,” said Gott.

This same advice applies for Ragin Cajun fans who will be buying tickets to the LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on January 6th. As of today, that game is not sold out.