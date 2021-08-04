LSU students urged to get vaccinated, must wear masks

FILE – In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, members of the LSU marching band, wearing mask, sit socially distanced from one another due to COVID-19 restrictions before an NCAA college football game between the LSU and the Mississippi State in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana State University students will have to wear masks in classrooms and at campus events this fall to help fight the spread of COVID-19, but won’t have to be vaccinated to return to school, university officials announced Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University students will have to wear masks in classrooms and at campus events this fall to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

LSU stopped short of saying it will require vaccinations. The university will require students to either have proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within five days of arriving on campus.

Wednesday’s announcement came as Louisiana reported 4,778 new coronavirus cases, 44 more deaths and 135 more hospitalizations. Hospitals under stress are getting federal help to arrange extra staffing.

Meanwhile, three students at a north Louisiana medical school have joined Attorney General Jeff Landry in a lawsuit fighting that school’s vaccination requirement.