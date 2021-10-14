LSU removes French Studies chair after assault lawsuit

GRAMBLING,La(KTVE/KARD)--As state police continue their search for a shooter from Grambling State, the university is doing what they can to protect their students. Grambling State University police chief says the university plans to “beef up” their security.

Louisiana State Police is continuing their search for the person responsible for a shooting that took place at Grambling State University. The shooting occurred Wednesday morning around 1am and left one person dead and another injured. Grambling Police Chief Jerry Melton says the university plans to make adjustments to their campus security moving forward.

Jerry Melton "We're getting more surveillance equipment, more lighting in confined spaces, and we're bringing in officers from more agencies to come in and beefing up security. We want to make it safe for everybody."

