LSU President could be going to Oregon State

According to our content partners at the News-Star, LSU President King Alexander could be named the president of Oregon State University on Friday after seven years at Louisiana’s flagship university.

Oregon State University’s Board of Trustees will make the announcement during a special board meeting noon central time Friday at OSU’s Memorial Union Horizon Room in Corvallis. The meeting is open to the public.

To read the full article, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.