LSU police investigate reports of hazing at fraternities

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two complaints of hazing by Louisiana State University fraternities were reported to campus police last week.

According to police reports obtained by The Advocate, a complaint detailing “criminal hazing” at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity at the Baton Rouge university was reported to campus police Sept. 14 through an online reporting system.

Another report obtained by the newspaper showed a separate incident of possible hazing between active members of the Kappa Sigma fraternity and two new members on Sept. 14. That complaint was later listed on the university’s public crime log as “unfounded.”

Authorities didn’t describe either account.