LSU player alleges police harassment, 3 officers on leave

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An LSU football player’s social media post about being harassed by Baton Rouge police has led to three officers being placed on administrative leave.
Police Chief Murphy Paul is thanking LSU freshman receiver Koy Moore for bringing the officers’ alleged conduct to his attention and is pledging a thorough investigation.
Moore says officers stopped him at gunpoint last weekend and unzipped his pants while searching for a weapon he told them he didn’t have.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron says he met with Moore on Monday morning to learn about the incident and also spoke with Paul.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s claims on vaccine, election are wrong
- Lincoln Project taking on GOP-linked law firms
- Destruction of murder hornets nest doesn’t end threat
- Border wall construction forging ahead with Biden months away from taking office
- Report sounds an alarm on ongoing decline of US coral reefs