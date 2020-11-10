LSU player alleges police harassment, 3 officers on leave

LSU wide receiver Koy Moore (5) catches a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An LSU football player’s social media post about being harassed by Baton Rouge police has led to three officers being placed on administrative leave.

Police Chief Murphy Paul is thanking LSU freshman receiver Koy Moore for bringing the officers’ alleged conduct to his attention and is pledging a thorough investigation.

Moore says officers stopped him at gunpoint last weekend and unzipped his pants while searching for a weapon he told them he didn’t have.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron says he met with Moore on Monday morning to learn about the incident and also spoke with Paul.