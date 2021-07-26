LSU offering incentives for students and employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – With COVID-19 case numbers trending back up in Louisiana, one local university is offering students and employees the chance to win prizes if they get the COVID-19 vaccine.

LSU is trying to get COVID-19 vaccination numbers up as President William F Tate IV tweeted this out on Monday morning:

Don’t forget to get vaccinated & report it to LSU by 11:59 TONIGHT for the chance to win in this week’s grand prize drawing! Prizes include a MacBook Air, iPads, sideline passes for a football game, signed footballs from Coach O, & more. Form & info here: https://t.co/ZlIydt8yrv pic.twitter.com/TGnyBYMGOX — William F. Tate IV (@WFTate4) July 26, 2021

So who is eligible for these prizes?

According to LSU, “If you have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you are eligible for weekly prize drawings. To enter, you must get vaccinated and complete the vaccination reporting survey. Winners will be contacted via email on Wednesday of each week.”

What grand prizes could you win if you fill out the vaccination reporting survey?

Students can win:

MacBook Air

Apple Watch

iPad

Two sideline passes for an upcoming football game

Ticket upgrade for student and a guest to an upcoming football game

Signed football from Coach O

Signed poster from Coach O

Employees can win:

iPad

LSU Tailgate Tent & Chairs

Two sideline passes for an upcoming football game

Signed football from Coach O

The two grand prize drawings are on July 26 and August 23.

If you have any questions about how to enter, visit LSU Vaccine Incentives.