LSU leaders want more students tested for COVID-19; worried about bars reopening

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – LSU leaders said they are not happy with the number of people getting tested for COVID-19.

During a weekly meeting, administrators said there are 20 new positive cases. 15 of them are students. They said most traditional college aged students aren’t negatively affected by the virus. Many of them may be asymptomatic.

“And so we’re trying to normalize the testing behavior because these students have to, as they know, watch out for each other, but they also have to watch out for their family and friends,” said Ashley Arceneaux, LSU President Chief of Staff.

Numbers from the Louisiana Department of Health show 18 to 29 year-olds have the most cases of any age group in the state. LSU has been using a wastewater study and a symptom tracker to see where and how the virus is spreading on campus.

The administration said they are happy with fans who followed the safety guidelines during the first home game during the pandemic. Now, the concern moves to bars possibly reopening.

Arceneaux explained, “We’d be lying if we didn’t say we were a little worried of course, but we believe in our students and our students are adults and they’re gonna have to make the personal decision of whether they feel comfortable going to those facilities or not at this point.”

The administration said they are working with experts right now to figure out ways to boost COVID-19 testing on campus.

