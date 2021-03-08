LSU Law expands loan repayment program

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State University’s Law school is announcing the expansion of its Loan Repayment Assistance Program for their recent graduates.

According to LSU Law, recent graduates who work in public service positions made possible by funding from the Louisiana Bar Foundation Kendal Vick Public Law Fund.

LSU Law says they hope to award at upwards of $5,000 each to ten alumni this year.

The school says the deadline to apply is April 1. If you or someone you know is interested they can submit them online here.

LSU Law says the program aims to help remove barriers to public interest practice faced by recent graduates who have incurred significant debt to pay for their legal education.

To be eligible, LSU Law alumni must have graduated within the past five years and be employed full time in eligible public service positions in Louisiana, including 501(c)(3) charitable organizations engaged in pro bono legal services or public defender services, and federal, state, or local judicial clerks.

LSU Law LRAP recipients from 2019-2020 will also be considered for new awards.