LSU is removing 78 students for not following vaccine rules

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University officials say they’ve begun the process of ejecting dozens of students they say have not followed COVID-19 vaccination rules.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said Wednesday that the university is contacting 78 students to let them know they are being unenrolled for not following the COVID-19 vaccination rules.

Statewide, low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant have been blamed for a fourth surge of COVID-19.

Figures released Thursday show hospitalizations continue to drop from a peak of more than 3,000. COVID-19 Hospitalizations totaled 1,431 in Thursday’s figures.

About 44% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories