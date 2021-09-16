LSU is removing 78 students for not following vaccine rules

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University officials say they’ve begun the process of ejecting dozens of students they say have not followed COVID-19 vaccination rules.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said Wednesday that the university is contacting 78 students to let them know they are being unenrolled for not following the COVID-19 vaccination rules.

Statewide, low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant have been blamed for a fourth surge of COVID-19.

Figures released Thursday show hospitalizations continue to drop from a peak of more than 3,000. COVID-19 Hospitalizations totaled 1,431 in Thursday’s figures.

About 44% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.