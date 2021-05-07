LSU holds in person graduation with pandemic guidelines

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Pomp and circumstance, in person.

LSU Spring 2021 graduates received their degrees, the old-fashioned way with some pandemic guidelines. Masks and social distancing required.

This is a shift from this time last year. COVID concerns kept graduates from walking across the stage to get their degrees. This year’s ceremonies are split between the PMAC and the Maddox Fieldhouse.

These achievements come one day after the board of supervisors picked Dr. William Tate as LSU’s new president. Tate is the University’s and Southeastern Conference’s first African-American President.

“I’m really grateful for it as I reflect historically on my own personal journey. It;s a huge moment for me,” said Tate.

Also, a huge moment for LSU’s newest graduates.

Graduations are also streaming online. You can find it here.