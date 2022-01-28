BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University has hired the state revenue secretary as its chief administrative officer, starting Tuesday. Gov. John Bel Edwards congratulated Kimberly Lewis on Friday. He says she has done outstanding work as his revenue secretary and as a trusted advisor on issues related to business, the COVID-19 pandemic and health equity. He says Deputy Secretary Kevin Richard will become head of the state Department of Revenue when Lewis moves to LSU. The university says she will be chief advisor to the president and the LSU Board of Supervisors on all fiscal and administrative matters, and will work closely with senior leaders in all LSU campuses.