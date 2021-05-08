LSU graduates more than 4,000 students during Spring Commencement

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — LSU has announced that they’ve awarded 4,094 degrees this weekend during their 304th commencement exercises, held at various ceremonies across campus on Friday May 7th, and Saturday May 8th.

LSU’s May 2021 graduating class contains graduates from 58 Louisiana parishes, 49 U.S. states and 48 foreign countries.

“The celebration of our amazing LSU 2021 graduates at today’s commencement exercises was a wonderful culmination of a challenging academic year, during which our graduates simply would not allow any disruptions to deter them from achieving their goal and earning their degrees,” said LSU interim President Tom Galligan. “I’m incredibly proud of the LSU Class of 2021, I wish all of our graduates the very best, and I know they are going to do some truly amazing things in the years ahead.”

The 2021 graduation ceremonies come hot on the heels of the LSU Board of Supervisors’ recent unanimous selection of William Tate IV as the university’s next president.