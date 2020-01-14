LSU fans can snap photo with National Championship Trophy

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow holds the trophy as safety Grant Delpit looks on after a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. LSU won 42-25. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State University fans reveling over the Tigers’ College Football Playoff National Championship win can continue the party by snapping a photo with the championship trophy.

The trophy will be displayed for fans in two Baton Rouge locations this week.

Fans can head to Rouse’s located at 600 Arlington Creek on Wednesday between 4 to 7 p.m. or the Walmart on College Drive on Thursday also from 4 to 7 p.m.

Spectators will be able to view the trophy and have their photo taken with it.

The trophy will later go on permanent display at LSU. The Tigers defeated South Carolina’s Clemson University, 42-25, on Monday.

