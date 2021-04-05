LSU AgCenter Livestock Show showmanship winners announced

(04/05/21) — After a stressful year of dealing with the pandemic, some Louisiana youth still showed off their showmanship skills at the 86th annual LSU AgCenter Livestock Show at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.

Junior, intermediate and senior champion showmanship awards were presented to exhibitors in each of the following animal categories: dairy cattle, beef cattle, miniature beef cattle, market swine, breeding swine, exhibition poultry, broiler poultry, sheep, dairy breeding goats, meat breeding goat and market goats. Awards also were given to exhibitors in the State Rabbit Show, which was held at the State Evacuation Shelter in Alexandria.

Supported by an endowment from Nutrien, awards were presented in the junior (9- to 11-year-olds), intermediate (12- to 14-year-olds) and senior (15-year-olds and up) divisions.

Senior champions received $250 awards, while intermediate and junior champions received $125 awards.

“Showmanship does more than build enthusiasm in the show ring,” said Dwayne Nunez, LSU AgCenter livestock show manager. “It also teaches many valuable lessons used in day-to-day life like responsibility, work ethic, determination to reach a goal, winning graciously and accepting setbacks with dignity.”

Award winners in each category are as follows:

Sheep — Senior: Mackenzie Castro, Assumption Parish; Intermediate: Cougar Racca, Calcasieu Parish; Junior: Dylan Blanchard, Lafayette Parish.

Market goats — Senior: Ellie LeBlanc, Jefferson Davis Parish; Intermediate: Everette Hulin, Vermilion Parish; Junior: Abby Fontenot, Evangeline Parish.

Dairy breeding goats — Senior: Emily Tucker, Livingston Parish; Intermediate: Garrett Lirette, Iberville Parish; Junior: Jace McHughes, Tangipahoa Parish.

Meat breeding goats — Senior: Lawson Brown, Lincoln Parish; Intermediate: Mollie Bailey, Livingston Parish; Junior: Jermaine Pitts, Tangipahoa Parish.

Dairy — Senior: Madalyn Landry, Assumption Parish; Intermediate: Marie Thibodeaux, Jefferson Davis Parish; Junior: Ayden Null, Tangipahoa Parish.

Market swine — Senior: Isaac Manuel, Acadia Parish; Intermediate: Baylee DesJardine, Calcasieu Parish; Junior: Charles Jernigan, Tangipahoa Parish.

Breeding swine — Senior: Shaylee Doucet, Calcasieu Parish; Intermediate: Gus Doucet, Jefferson Davis Parish; Junior: Charles Jernigan, Tangipahoa Parish.

Exhibition poultry — Senior: Jason Freeman, Vermilion Parish; Intermediate: Shelby Slaven, Tangipahoa Parish; Junior: Ezra Bergeron, St. Landry Parish.

Broilers — Senior: Elaina Ruiz, St. James Parish; Intermediate: Chacelyn Peltier, Iberia Parish; Junior: Sarah Jones, St. James Parish.

Beef — Senior: Keagan Kahl, St. Tammany Parish; Intermediate: Isaac Duhon, Vermilion Parish; Junior: Laura Armentor, Calcasieu Parish.

Miniature beef — Senior: Ceyanna Brown, Cameron Parish; Intermediate: Emma Bush, West Feliciana Parish; Junior: Reese Chaffin, Allen Parish.

Rabbits — Senior: Isabella Mathews, Rapides Parish; Intermediate: Alyssa Touchet, Jefferson Davis Parish; Junior: Sheila McCrory, Ascension Parish.