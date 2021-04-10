LSU AgCenter announces online butter making class

BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU AgCenter Food Incubator will be streaming an online homemade butter making class on May 5th from 6-7pm CST.

Food Incubator Director Gaye Sandoz announced that dairy professor Chuck Boeneke will discuss the science behind the butter making process, as well as a demonstration on how it’s made.

“I will show you how to infuse butter with delicious flavors for sweet and savory spreading delights,” Sandoz said. ”We will send you a grocery list, the agenda and the link to join the cooking class after you register.”

The registration fee for the class is $15, and you can register by clicking HERE. For more information, contact Marta Panceri at MPanceri@agcenter.lsu.edu