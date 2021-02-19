LSP working to reopen I-20

Louisiana News

by: Evan Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE) – Louisiana State Police are working to reopen a stretch of I-20 that was closed due to extreme winter weather conditions.

Master Trooper Michael Reichardt said the agency is attempting to reopen congested areas of the interstate, including a portion of I-20 between Monroe and Shreveport that was closed Thursday. Reichardt said troopers hope to have I-20 reopen by Friday afternoon.

