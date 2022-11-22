PAULINA, La. (WGNO) — A woman has died after detectives say she was struck by an oncoming car while trying to cross a Louisiana highway Monday (Nov. 21) evening.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop A, the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 3125, west of Louisiana Highway 642 in St. James Parish. We’re told a 2017 Chevy Silverado was headed east on LA 3125 when at the same time, 46-year-old Erin Reviere of Gramercy was attempting to cross the road.

Reviere was struck by the pickup truck, sustaining fatal injuries. Detectives say she died at the scene.

LSP says the driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with detectives. Toxicology samples were collected from both the driver and the pedestrian in the crash with results pending.

The crash remains under investigation by LSP.