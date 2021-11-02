LSP: Suspect leaves scene after severely injuring female pedestrian on U.S. Hwy 51

INDEPENDENCE, La. (BRPROUD) – Troopers with the Louisiana State Police are looking for a suspect vehicle they believe was involved in a late night hit-and-run.

The hit-and-run took place last week in Tangipahoa Parish.

Troopers arrived at U.S. Hwy 51, near LA Hwy 40 and found that a female pedestrian had sustained serious injuries.

According to the Louisiana State Police, “The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as the pedestrian was walking on the southbound side of U.S. Hwy 51.”

The vehicle involved in this hit-and-run was travelling in the same direction as the pedestrian.

LSP says the front of the vehicle hit the female pedestrian.

According to the Louisiana State Police, “After striking the pedestrian, the suspect vehicle fled the scene.”

LSP describes the vehicle as white in color with “damage to the right front headlight.”

The investigation into this hit-and-run remains open.

If you have any information that could help with this investigation, please call Louisiana State Police Troop L at 985-893-6250.