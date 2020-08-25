LSP remembers officer who died in the line of duty

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police is remembering a fallen officer on the day of his death.

Senior Trooper Steven J. Vincent died on August 24, 2015 while trying to help a vehicle that was stuck in a ditch.

Courtesy of Louisiana State Police

Vincent was shot on August 23 and passed away at the age of 44.

At the time of the trooper’s death, Vincent “had served for 11 years, 8 months and 16 days,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

