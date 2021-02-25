UPDATE: Missing Vidalia teen found safe

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Vidalia Police Department says they have found the teen that was reported missing earlier.

The police thanked the community for their efforts and prayers.

VIDALIA, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you recognize the person in this picture?

This is Shannon Robb and the 17-year-old has been missing since 3:30 a.m. on February 24.

Robb left home around that time and was last “spotted walking west on Highway 131 in Vidalia.”

The missing teenager is described this way:

White male with shoulder-length brown hair

Stands 5’8” tall

Weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Teenager with autism

According to the Louisiana State Police, Robb “was wearing a cowboy hat, brown boots, a corduroy jacket and carrying a large duffel bag” at the time of his disappearance.

Authorities ask that you do not approach Robb and instead call the Vidalia Louisiana Police Department at 318-336-5254 or Investigations Captain Jimmy Watts at 601-597-4903.