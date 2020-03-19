LSP investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Iota

IOTA, La. (KLFY)– Louisiana State Police say they’re investigating an officer-involved shooting in Iota.

Investigators say that around 10 Wednesday night, Iota police officers were dispatched to a residence on 4th Street.

They say as officers arrived at the location, they found a man sitting in a vehicle and armed with a gun.

Investigators say during the encounter, the suspect was shot by at least one officer. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

They say no officers were injured.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing.