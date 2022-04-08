HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — On April 8, Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 at the intersection with West 57th Street.

According to the police, the crash killed 35-year-old Rodney Dufrene, of Lockport, who was driving a motorcycle at the time of the crash.

Reports show Selina Boudreaux, of Cutoff, was traveling north on LA Highway 1 in a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse at the same time Dufrene was traveling south on LA Highway 1 while riding a 2005 Kawasaki Ninja.

LSP reported that Boudreaux attempted to make a left turn onto West 57th Street but turned into the path of Dufrene causing the motorcycle to strike her vehicle.

Dufrene was pronounced dead at the scene according to police.

Boudreaux suffered from minor injuries.

Toxicology samples were collected from both motorists and are awaiting analysis. This crash remains under

investigation.