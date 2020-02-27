LPSO searching for missing, endangered Scott runaway

by: KLFY Staff

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager from Scott who may be in the Acadia Parish area.

Jamie Vincent, 15, was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 26. She is 5’5″ tall, 110 lbs. with blonde hair an blue eyes. She was wearing a white and black Adidas sweatshirt. Officials believe she could be in Acadia Parish in blue car.

If you see Vincent, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

