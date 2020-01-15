UPDATE: LPD gives the “all-clear” on downtown Lafayette lock-down

UPDATE 12:10pm —

LPD gives the “all clear” at the lock-down in downtown Lafayette.

ORIGINAL–

News 10 has learned that the lock-down went in place

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Officials have announced they are responding to reports of a “suspicious person” near the Children’s Museum in downtown Lafayette.

Parts of downtown are on lock-down, according to LPSO officials.

Witnesses tell KLFY an armed person was spotted on top of the downtown parking tower.

This is a developing story– we will update when more information is available.

