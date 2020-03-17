LPSO offers free service to check on elderly residents during COVID-19 pandemic

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Sheriff Craig Webre is urging residents to take advantage of a free service that would have deputies check on the welfare of elderly relatives, especially those who may be self-isolating due to COVID-19.

The “Are You OK?” program is a free telephone reassurance service provided by the LPSO.

Through the service, the sheriff’s office places a daily phone call to a person at a specified time. If no response is received, a deputy is dispatched to the residence to check on that person.

Webre says this service is designed to enhance the quality of life for elderly residents who live alone or those who are at risk of sudden illness, falls, accidents, or social isolation.

Citing guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Governor John Bel Edwards has recommended that all elderly citizens and those with chronic health conditions limit interactions with others.

Sheriff Webre said the “Are You OK?” program ensures someone will be checking on relatives every day and responding if an emergency occurs.

For many years, our ‘Are You OK?’ program has been monitoring the welfare of elderly residents throughout the parish. With many people following recommendations to self-isolate during this COVID-19 pandemic, this program can ensure peace of mind for you and your family. Sheriff Webre

Through the program, a phone call is placed by an automated system that instructs the call recipient to press any button to signify they are ok. If the call is not answered or a button is not pressed within five seconds, the system will attempt to call up to two additional numbers provided during enrollment. If there is no response from any of the numbers, a deputy is dispatched to the resident to check on the person.

For more information or to sign up for the program, please contact Deputy Melissa Simmons with LPSO Police Social Services at (985) 449-4478 or by email at melissa-simmons@lpso.net.