LPSO confirms deputy’s suicide

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of its deputies died due to suicide Monday. The law enforcement officer took his life at his workplace.

The following is a statement from the department:

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is heartbroken to confirm the loss of a member of our LPSO family, Deputy Clyde Kerr, who took his own life this morning.

Deputy Kerr began his service with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office in June 2015. Since then, he served as a deputy on patrol, a member of the SWAT team and most recently, a school resource officer.

“My heart goes out to Deputy Kerr, his immediate family and to all of the brothers and sisters he has at the sheriff’s office. We will do everything in our power to support our employees as we all grieve,” said Sheriff Mark Garber.

The Sheriff’s Office Crisis Intervention Team has been mobilized to provide support, assistance and resources to all employees and their families as this devastating news is processed.

Year-round counseling and mental health services are also available to all LPSO employees, no matter the circumstances.

The events surrounding and leading up to Deputy Kerr’s death are being investigated by the sheriff’s office.