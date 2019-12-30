Over $2 million in drugs seized during traffic stop in South Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An officer with the Lafayette Police Department’s Tactical Narcotics Team has seized the largest amount of Methamphetamine in Lafayette history, according to authorities.

Officials say a traffic stop was conducted on Saturday on a vehicle in the city limits of Lafayette, following an on-going narcotics investigation.

During a search of the vehicle, officers say they found 23 pounds of Methamphetamine (10,415 grams) (DEA Street Value of $2,083,000.00) along with 248 Vials of THC Oil (DEA Street Value of $24,800.00) was located inside.





The driver of the vehicle, Vickie Watson of Kentucky, was placed under arrest for Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Meth) and Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS (THC Oil) along with a traffic violation.

LPD says TNT was put in place to combat illegal drug activity within the City of Lafayette.

“The team is made up of highly trained and exceptionally motivated investigators who specialize in reducing drug trafficking or any drug related crimes by enforcing the controlled substance laws of Louisiana,” said LPD officials in a statement.

They added, “TNT investigators will continue the fight against illegal drug activity in the City of Lafayette to assure a safer environment.”

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.