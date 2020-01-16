LPD: Standoff outside home after one person shot near Evangeline Thruway

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- 1:30 p.m. UPDATE: Authorities are attempting to negotiate the surrender of a suspect connected to shooting off Jefferson Street.

Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said one person was shot at home near Orange Street. The suspect was reportedly last seen entering the residence in the 500 block of Jefferson Street.

“We are currently negotiating his surrender,” Dugas told News 10 at about 1:30 p.m. SWAT is also at the scene.

We’ll update this story as new information becomes available

(Mark Rigsby/KLFY)

ORIGINAL: Lafayette police are investigating a shooting on Jefferson Street near the Evangeline Thruway.

One person sustained non-life threatening injuries, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.

Authorities are reportedly attempting to detain a suspect who is inside a home near the intersection of Jefferson and Orange streets.

(Elwood Shields/ KLFY)

Drivers be advised that traffic is being rerouted off the thruway at this time.

This is a developing story. We will provide new information as it becomes available.