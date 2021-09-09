Lowe’s drive-through bucket brigades happening throughout Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 14 Lowe’s stores in Louisiana are hosting drive-through bucket brigades on Friday, September 10.

If you have been affected by Hurricane Ida, Lowe’s is going to hand out over 7,000 disaster relief buckets at these locations listed below.

The free event is going to start at 9 a.m. in the parking lots of the 14 Lowe’s locations listed above.

Each location is expected to have around 500 buckets filled with these items:

Goggles

Respirators

Sanitizer

Bug spray

Water

Scrub Brushes

Bleach

Work gloves

In case you were curious, all Lowe’s stores are open.