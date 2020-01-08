Louisiana’s Superintendent of Education John White to resign

BATON ROUGE, La.- John White has announced that he will step down as Louisiana’s State Superintendent of Education.

He has held the position he has held since 2012.

The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) will immediately begin the process of selecting a new superintendent.

“Over the last eight years, Louisiana has made great strides under Superintendent White’s leadership in carrying out the vision of the Board,” said Dr. Holly Boffy, BESE Vice President in a statement released Wednesday.

Superintendent White’s resignation will be effective March 11, 2020. In the coming days, BESE will convene a special meeting in Baton Rouge to discuss the process and time frame for selecting his replacement, the statement said.

The Board appoints the position of State Superintendent by a two-thirds vote of its total membership.

Boffy said the Board is committed to provide stability and continuity during this time of transition in an effort to ensure that students are prepared for the 21st Century, as well as to build upon the positive momentum and progress of our students and schools.

“Louisiana’s plan to prepare all students for success in college and careers is a strong one, and our Board looks forward to continuing the considerable recent progress that has been made regarding early childhood efforts.”

The date of the BESE special meeting to discuss filling the State Superintendent position will be announced within the week.

During the meeting, the Board is expected to address the search process, candidate criteria, anticipated timeline and related activities.