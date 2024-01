LOUISIANA (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, Jan 24, 2024, at noon, State Fire Marshal Chief Bryan Adams will present a virtual presentation on home fire safety.

This course is in collaboration with the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the Louisiana Emergency Management Disability and Aging Coalition.

In order to register for the presentation, use the link provided below. https://www.bit.ly/EMDAC- FireSafety