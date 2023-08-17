As the Ragin Cajuns draw near to the start of the season, the improvement from each position group becomes more important.

Never is that more true than at the offensive line spot. Where the Cajuns are anchored by AJ Gillie, a redshirt junior from Natchitoches, LA.

Gillie earned a Outland Trophy watchlist mention, this pre-season. He will be the anchor on an offensive line that looks to build depth as the season starts on Sept. 2nd vs. Northwestern State.

In the recent past, the lineman from UL have gone on to success in the NFL, and other pro football avenues. That’s created a bit of a legacy for this current group to live up to, and they have no plans on not reaching them.

Gillie says, “It’s always our goal to continue the legacy and expand it. It’s our opportunity to make Cajun Nation look better and make us look better.”