BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is internationally recognized for its flavorful Creole-Cajun specialties, and locals recognize one brand of soda as the perfect drink to accompany a spicy dish.

According to one source, Sprite is the most consumed soda in Louisiana.

But the green cans and bottles the fizzy, clear beverages are packaged in will be undergoing an environmentally-friendly makeover.

Coca-Cola announced Wednesday (July 27) that Sprite’s green packaging will be changed to clear plastic as soon as Monday, August 1.

The reason for the new colorless casing?

Coca-Cola says the adjustment is based on the company’s vow to become more environmentally responsible.

Apparently, the green plastic contains a chemical called green polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which is an additive that can’t be recycled into new bottles. So, the company is ditching the PET-laced product in hopes of promoting recycling so as to reduce plastic waste.

Most would likely agree that as long as Sprite’s taste remains the same, fans of the beverage will enjoy it no matter how its packaging changes.