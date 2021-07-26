Louisiana’s COVID-19 surge starts to stall other surgeries

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about the state’s latest surge in coronavirus cases, on Friday, July 23, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Edwards recommends that his state’s residents return to wearing masks indoors, whether they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or not, if they are unable to distance from people. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — One of Louisiana’s largest hospitals has temporarily stopped taking inpatients for nonemergency surgeries because of a steadily increasing influx of COVID-19 patients.

Baton Rouge-based Our Lady of the Lake said it will pause scheduling new nonurgent surgeries that require an inpatient bed for at least three weeks after admitting 25 new COVID-19 patients within the last 24 hours.

Louisiana has one of the lowest coronavirus vaccination rates in the nation. That is worsening the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.

FILE – Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, May 14, 2021. Higgins, who represents southwest Louisiana, said he, his wife and son have contracted the coronavirus. Higgins made the announcement Sunday, July 25, 2021 on his Facebook page. The Republican representative said he and his wife previously contracted the virus in 2020 but said this time around was much more difficult. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)

Statewide, the health department said Monday the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 reached 1,221. That’s more than double the number 10 days ago.