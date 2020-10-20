Louisiana’s biggest phobia is people, according to search trends

BATON ROUGE, La. (BR Proud) — As we inch closer to Halloween, a new report conducted by the team at Your Local Security discovered Louisianans’ biggest fear is: people.

The alarm company publishes an annual report on each state’s most-searched phobia and it appears Louisiana is not alone. This year, anthropophobia (the fear of people), made up 22% of all phobia search volume – making it the most searched fear in the country.

Search volume for anthropophobia increased by five times since 2019 and it reached an ultimate high between April 19th–25th, according to the company’s findings.

Some additional findings: